A Manchester man pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sex offense — acts that occurred between 1979 and 1987 — Tuesday in Carroll County Circuit Court.
William R. Cox, 55, of the 3200 block of Chestnut Street, was originally charged with 15 counts, including second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and abuse of a child by a custodian, according to online court records. Cox is formerly of Hampstead.
His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 15, according to online court records. Maryland sentencing guidelines indicate a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration each for conviction of second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense.
According to the indictment, Cox performed sexual acts on a person under the age of 14 while at least four years older. No further information was immediately available through court documents. Cox would have been 14 years old at the beginning of 1979.
Cox was indicted Aug. 30, 2018, arrested the following day, and released on recognizance Sept. 6, 2018, online court records show.
Carroll County Public Defender Christian Horn, the lead attorney for Cox, did not immediately return a call for comment. Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment, special counsel to the state’s attorney Cara Friedman wrote in an email.