Carroll County court cases have run the gamut of alleged offenses in 2019.
From assault to sex abuse to attempted murder, several notable cases are scheduled to move forward in the new year. Some defendants are awaiting sentencing, while others will be arguing their innocence.
Here is a look at several notables cases to watch out for in the Times in 2020.
- Kevron D. Walker of Baltimore was charged Oct. 1 with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after what police called a targeted shooting at an Eldersburg business. First-responders found a man with gunshot injuries at Daltile, and he was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Walker has a court date set for Jan. 7. He is being held without bond, according to online court records.
- William E. Tyler, the former Taneytown police chief, pleaded guilty Feb. 12 in U.S. District Court to the unlawful transfer and possession of a machine gun. Tyler illegally took two machine guns that were purchased for Taneytown Police Department and transferred them to himself and another Taneytown officer. Online court records show Tyler was released, though it is not clear when. His sentencing is planned for Jan. 14.
- Alaina J. Blake, 14, of Manchester was charged as an adult Nov. 25 with attempted first- and second-degree murder, among other charges. Authorities say she plotted with her 13-year-old boyfriend to kill a relative of his as part of a “kill list," and attacked a man with a hammer, who was sent to shock trauma for his injuries. Blake has a hearing planned for Jan. 17, online court records indicate.
- Laura Filler of Hampstead was charged April 6 with 109 counts related to animal cruelty after 27 dogs were found dead and 27 others were found living in poor conditions at a property on Black Rock Road. Filler pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17. Filler is being held without bond, online court records show.
- Adam V. Slatniske of Sykesville was charged Nov. 4 with 10 counts related to child pornography. The dentist, who worked at a family dentistry in Parkville, stands accused of possessing and sharing child pornography through a social network while at work. He has a court date set for Jan. 21 and was released on $20,000 bond Nov. 5, according to online court records.
- Charles O. Caradine III of Westminster was charged Nov. 19 and faces 11 charges, including attempted murder. He is charged in relation to the shooting of a 16-year-old in Taneytown after a home invasion, police say. Caradine has hearing set for Jan. 31. He is being held without bond, online court records show.
- Matthew A. Little of Hampstead was indicted June 13 on two charges related to sexual abuse of a minor. He pleaded not guilty to both and was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial from Dec. 2 to 4. He was found guilty of sex abuse of a minor over a five-year span, beginning when the victim was 8 years old. Little’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6. He was released June 14 and was recommitted Dec. 4, according to online court records.
- Jay B. Eline of New Windsor was charged May 21 with seven counts, including one of sexual abuse of a minor and two each of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, online court records show. He has been held without bond after he was accused of raping an elementary school-aged child on two separate occasions. He has a jury trial scheduled for March 2 to 5, online court records indicate.
- Lisa Fore of Hampstead was charged Nov. 4 in federal court in relation to embezzlement charges. The longtime bookkeeper admitted Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court to stealing nearly $1 million from her employer and pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 3, according to online court records.
- Nicholas W. Dolly of New Windsor was charged March 30 with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Dolly pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to second-degree murder in the death of his wife’s grandmother. The state is seeking a sentence of 30 years for the murder charge and, as part of the plea deal, will not pursue the assault charge, a prosecutor said in court. Dolly is being held without bond, online court records show, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 18.
- Jose I. Rosales of Westminster was charged Aug. 30 and faces four charges including sexual abuse of a minor and rape. The victim allegedly told police Rosales abused her more than 100 times since May 2018. A jury trial is scheduled for March 23 to 26. Rosales is being held without bond, online court records indicate.