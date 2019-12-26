With the new year comes changes to security at the Carroll County Circuit Court Annex building that will affect entrances and parking.
Carroll County Circuit Court in Westminster is making some changes to better align with the standards set by the National Center for State Courts, according to Heather DeWees, clerk of the Circuit Court.
“These security improvements are designed to protect both the patrons of the Circuit Court as well as those who work in the building,” DeWees said in a news release.
After Dec. 31, the public will not be able to enter the Circuit Court Annex through the rear entrance, according to the release, and the front entrance at 55 N. Court St. will be the only designated public entrance.
Handicap parking for the public has been relocated to the front of the Circuit Court Annex building, across the street from the handicap accessible ramp, the release states. Free parking for the Historic Courthouse and the Circuit Court Annex is still located on Willis Street, and handicap parking for the public is still available in front of the Historic Courthouse on Willis Street. Metered public parking is available on North Court Street, and additional free parking is available on Greenwood Avenue adjacent to Westminster Cemetery.
Starting Jan. 2, the parking area directly behind the Circuit Court Annex building will become Circuit Court employee parking and permits will be required to park there, according to the release. This includes the handicap parking in the lot. Starting Feb. 1, any vehicle parking in the employee lot without a parking permit may receive a parking citation or be towed at the owner’s expense.
Questions can be sent to DeWees via email to Heather.DeWees@mdcourts.gov or by calling 410-386-8715.