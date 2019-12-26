Handicap parking for the public has been relocated to the front of the Circuit Court Annex building, across the street from the handicap accessible ramp, the release states. Free parking for the Historic Courthouse and the Circuit Court Annex is still located on Willis Street, and handicap parking for the public is still available in front of the Historic Courthouse on Willis Street. Metered public parking is available on North Court Street, and additional free parking is available on Greenwood Avenue adjacent to Westminster Cemetery.