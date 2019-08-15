Carroll County cops to shout from the rooftops, in support of Special Olympics

Cops and doughnuts often go hand in hand, and they will this weekend, when local law enforcement officials will sit on the rooftop of Dunkin’ in Westminster to raise funds for Special Olympics Maryland.
Lt. Rebecca Bosley of the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack; Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, and Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell will spend Saturday and Sunday on the roof of the store at 576 Jermor Lane in the 140 Village Shopping Center, according to a news release.
“Their collective fundraising goal is $12,000 and they have vowed that they will not come down until all of that money has been collected,” the release states.
Last year, various police departments across the state raised more than $25,000 for the cause, according to the release.
“Collectively, more than $88,700 has been raised for the athletes of Special Olympics Maryland here in Carroll County during the past nine events,” the release states.
In addition to the people on the roof, Special Olympics athletes and police officers will greet customers as they enter and exit the store, the release reads.
“Cops and donuts have a long, humorous history together, so it was only fitting that we team up with the great folks at Dunkin’ Donuts for this light-hearted event. This event allows us to do something great for an incredible organization and poke a little fun at ourselves at the same time. What could be better than that?" DeWees is quoted as saying in the release.
Cops on Rooftops “was conceived by a group of the law enforcement officers from Illinois who, in 2009, took to the rooftops of 94 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across the state and raised more than $182,000,” the release states. This year marks the 10th annual Cops on Rooftops in Westminster, according to the release.
Those who cannot attend can visit www.somd.org to make an online donation.