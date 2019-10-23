A Union Bridge man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threw a brick at the windshield of a woman’s truck while she was inside.
Timothy Richard Earl Cook Jr., 28, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held without bond after a Wednesday bail review.
According to the statement of probable cause, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Union Bridge residence Tuesday, Oct. 22 after being informed that a man had thrown an object through a vehicle’s windshield, shattering it.
Arriving on the scene, police spoke to Cook, who said there had been a verbal disagreement but not a physical one. He admitted to throwing a brick at the front window of the woman’s vehicle, according to the statement.
Police spoke to juvenile witnesses who said that Cook and a woman began arguing, then she left the residence and got into her truck. According to the sequence of events described in the statement, Cook exited the residence with a knife in his hand and approached the truck. The woman tried to reverse away and Cook jumped onto the bed of the truck and started kicking at the back window, attempting to break it. As the woman was driving, the man slid over the truck’s roof and fell to the ground. He began walking back toward the residence and the woman followed slowly in the truck, at which time he turned and thew an object at the front windshield, the witnesses said.
After the woman exited the truck, Cook kicked and struck her, witnesses said. Police noted a small cut and swelling on the woman’s cheek, according to the statement.
Police located a wood-handled knife in the bed of the truck and saw the right side of the window had been shattered, according to the statement.
According to electronic court records, Cook is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office. As of Wednesday afternoon, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 20.