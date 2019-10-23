Police spoke to juvenile witnesses who said that Cook and a woman began arguing, then she left the residence and got into her truck. According to the sequence of events described in the statement, Cook exited the residence with a knife in his hand and approached the truck. The woman tried to reverse away and Cook jumped onto the bed of the truck and started kicking at the back window, attempting to break it. As the woman was driving, the man slid over the truck’s roof and fell to the ground. He began walking back toward the residence and the woman followed slowly in the truck, at which time he turned and thew an object at the front windshield, the witnesses said.