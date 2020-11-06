Collision leaves two Westminster men with 'serious’ injuries

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of New Washington Road and Nicodemus Road sent three people to the hospital, according to Maryland State Police.
An MSP news release reported that “for reasons unknown,” Richard Hayes, of Westminster, hit Kimberly Stem, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, with his car when both were traveling in opposite directions on Md. 97 Thursday afternoon.
An investigation revealed Hayes, 55, was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and stopped on Nicodemus Road in the westbound lane at the intersection of New Washington Road. Stem’s white 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling in the northbound lane of New Washington Road at the time, around 3:50 p.m., according to the release.
He said as the Explorer neared the intersection, the Silverado entered the northbound lane in front of it.
“Stem was unable to avoid the collision and her vehicle struck Hayes' vehicle in the driver’s side door,” according to the release. “The impact caused Hayes' pickup truck to become overturned.”
Hayes and his son, Casey Hayes, 25, were trapped inside, according to the release.
In addition to police, Gamber & Community Fire Company and Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash. Crew members successfully extracted one person from the Silverado in seven minutes and the second person in 25 minutes after rescuers had to remove the roof from the truck to take him out, according to a Gamber fire company news release.
According to the MSP release, Richard and Casey Hayes sustained “serious personal injuries” and were flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by two Maryland State Police rescue helicopters. Stem, 55, was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital in Westminster for evaluation and treatment.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed the collision should contact police at 410-386-3000.