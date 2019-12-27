A Sykesville woman was charged with assault after allegedly biting another person on the hand and threatening to beat them up.
Lanisha Marie Collins, 24, of the 1100 block of Shortleaf Circle, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and intoxicated endangerment. She posted $7,500 bond, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, a deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence for a reported assault on Dec. 22. Residents said that during an argument, Collins had refused to let an individual leave a room. Others in the house forced the door open and Collins bit one woman’s hand. She then rushed at the woman and threatened to beat her, but the woman was able to get away when Collins missed and fell to the ground, the woman told police, according to the statement.
Collins fled the residence, but was later located by a Baltimore Environmental Police officer in the surrounding area and arrested. She resisted and attempted to pull away multiple times from the arresting officer. Police observed several signs of alcohol intoxication, according to the statement.
Collins did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday. A court scheduling date is scheduled for Feb. 5. Collins’ attorney is listed as the Office of the Public Defender.