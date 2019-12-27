According to the statement of charges, a deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence for a reported assault on Dec. 22. Residents said that during an argument, Collins had refused to let an individual leave a room. Others in the house forced the door open and Collins bit one woman’s hand. She then rushed at the woman and threatened to beat her, but the woman was able to get away when Collins missed and fell to the ground, the woman told police, according to the statement.