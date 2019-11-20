A Sykesville man who had pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary was sentenced last week to eight years, with all but 18 months suspended.
A Carroll County grand jury indicted James Edwin Collins of the 4000 block of Sykesville Road on March 14, and he pleaded on July 24. He was sentenced Nov. 13, and he began serving his sentence on that date. After release he will serve five years probation. He was also ordered to pay $464 in restitution, according to electronic court records.
Collins broke and entered into his neighbor’s home in Sykesville on Jan. 9, according to the indictment.
According to the statement of charges, a Maryland State Police trooper responded to the burglarized home on Jan. 9. A resident, who spoke to police by phone, had been out of town at the time his home was broken into, but he had surveillance camera footage of the incident and told police he recognized Collins as the intruder. Among the damages, Collins removed the downspout from the house and broke the back door window.
Police contacted a local scrap metal company, and an employee was able to confirm that Collins sold aluminum items comparable to downspouts to the store that same day, according to the statement.
Collins was represented by the Office of the Public Defender.