After a months-long investigation by numerous police agencies into two “cocaine trafficking organizations,” a Baltimore man and a Westminster woman were arrested in Westminster on Sunday and more arrests are expected in the “near future,” police say.
The Maryland State Police Carroll County Narcotics Task Force executed multiple arrest and search warrants in the Westminster area this past weekend, according to a Monday, Oct. 21 news release from Maryland State Police.
Maurice R. Garrison, 26, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an indictment for distributing cocaine and was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to the release. Police seized $1,273 cash from Garrison when he was arrested, the release reads.
Amanda M. Knight, 27, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an indictment for distributing cocaine and was also charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, the release states.
While the release states that Garrison and Knight were arrested in Westminster on Sunday, it did provide any details of the arrests. They were being held without bond at Carroll County Detention Center as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a deputy at the detention center.
The charging documents for Garrison and Knight are currently sealed and not yet available for public review, according to a spokesperson for Carroll County Circuit Court. Cases are sealed until the arrest warrant has been served and the return of service for the arrest warrant has been filed, according to Heather DeWees, Clerk of Circuit Court.
During the investigation, police executed two search and seizure warrants at Bishop’s Garth Apartments in Westminster and also arrested a man for allegedly possessing heroin and drug paraphernalia, the release reads.
State police are continuing the investigation.
This investigation was a coordinated effort by the Maryland State Police Carroll County Drug Task Force with assistance from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element, MSP Gang Enforcement Unit, Westminster Barrack Uniformed Patrol, and Maryland State Apprehension Team, under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), the release states. MCIN is the governor’s “criminal justice strategy, coordinated at the local, state, and federal levels targeting criminal networks,” according to the release.
The narcotics task force includes Maryland State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Westminster Police Department, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, the release states.