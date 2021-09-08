Westminster church pastor thankful members were not hurt by knife-wielding intruder after Sunday night service

A pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Westminster said he is thankful no one was hurt when an intruder wielding a knife attempted to rob churchgoers Sunday night.
“We are very thankful to the Lord for protecting everyone who was present, and we are very appreciative of the troopers and officers at [Maryland State Police], Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Mount Airy Police Department, who arrived quickly and secured the scene,” Nick Mauer, pastor of outreach and discipleship, said in an email.
Maryland State Police stated in a news release a knife-wielding intruder demanded that members of the Westminster church in the 3200 block of Ridge Road hand over their money and car keys shortly after services Sunday night. No one was harmed, no property was stolen and, as of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made, police said.
The MSP news release stated 10 people were in the church when the man attempted to rob them.
Mauer said an intruder entered around 8:30 p.m. wearing a long-sleeved green shirt, bluejeans, gloves and a nylon stocking over his face.
“He approached church members who were in the lobby, initially hiding one hand behind his back, then brandishing a knife,” Mauer said.
He lunged at several people, Mauer added, pursued someone outside the building and later fled before police arrived. Police said they searched the area using aviation equipment and trained dogs, but no suspect was arrested.
The release said the suspect was last seeing running west, and Maryland State Police said Wednesday no arrest has been made.