Baltimore man charged after allegedly choking woman in Westminster

A Baltimore man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and threw her against a wall in Westminster.
Cody Jackson Sherman Waterman, 33, of the 1000 block of Overbrook Road, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, and intoxicated endangerment, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Tuesday after being arrested Monday.
Westminster police responded to a Westminster residence where they found a woman crying and shaking, with Waterman standing behind her, Sept. 12 at about 10:13 p.m., according to charging documents. Police escorted the woman away from Waterman and asked her about the red, raised abrasions on her neck, the documents state.
She said they argued over Waterman drinking alcohol, he twice grabbed her throat and squeezed, then threw her against a wall, charging documents read. She pushed Waterman off her and said she’d be calling the police, according to the documents.
Police wrote that the woman had purple bruising on her upper arm that appeared recent, and that two sleeping children in the residence were disturbed by the incident. When police interviewed Waterman, he exhibited glassy, blood-shot eyes and strongly smelled of alcohol, charging documents state. He admitted to consuming alcohol and confirmed that’s what he and the woman argued over, but was unable to provide further details of what occurred due to his level of intoxication, the documents read.
There was no attorney listed for Waterman in online court records Tuesday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 21.