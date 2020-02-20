Pennsylvania man charged with rape of 12-year-old Westminster girl

A Pennsylvania man was charged with second-degree rape after police say he had sex with a 12-year-old Westminster girl.
Jonathon E. Arentz, 19, of the 400 block of West Elm Ave. in Hanover, was arrested Wednesday and released on $50,000 bond Thursday, online court documents show.
Arentz told Westminster police that he and the girl met on a social media dating app Sunday, began talking on a regular basis, the girl sent him an image of a sexual nature, then the two agreed to meet in person at the girl’s residence, charging documents state. Arentz arrived to the home at 9 a.m. Wednesday while girl was home alone, and the two engaged in multiple sexual activities, charging documents read.
A relative of the girl’s arrived home later that day, Arentz tried to flee, but the relative saw him and told him to stop, charging documents state. Arentz remained at the house and waited for police, according to charging documents.
A phone call to the number listed for Arentz in online court records was not immediately returned for comment Thursday. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A court date is set for March 18.