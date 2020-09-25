New Windsor man sentenced to 40 years for rape, sex abuse of 6-year-old

A New Windsor man who’d been described as a family friend was sentenced to 40 years of incarceration after a jury convicted him of raping a 6-year-old girl.
Jay B. Eline, 56, was found guilty of one count each of second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault March 4. Eline had been charged the previous May 21 with sex abuse of a minor, and two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and third-degree sex offense.
Judge Richard Titus on Friday handed down the sentence of 55 years, suspending all but 40. Maryland sentencing guidelines recommended 10 to 20 years incarceration, but the guidelines are not binding. The judge decided the conviction warranted a heftier penalty, calling Eline’s actions “cold, calculated and manipulative.” Eline will be required to register for life as a sex offender.
The victim, now 7, during the trial spoke of pizza and movie nights she attended alone with Eline in his camper next to the house where her grandmother lived. She described a close connection he built with her for months before the abuse began.
“You breached the trust of [the child’s] family and [the child] herself,” Titus told Eline on Friday.
The state, represented by Amy Ocampo of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, asked for 40 years. Eline’s attorney, public defender Lee McNulty, asked the court for a sentence on the lower end of the guidelines but did not offer a specific number.
McNulty declined to comment after the sentencing.
A mental health evaluation resulted in Eline being diagnosed as having a pedophilic disorder, Ocampo said. Titus agreed with Ocampo’s fear that Eline’s risk of reoffending is greater than the evaluator stated, who classified Eline as low to moderate risk for recidivism.
The child’s mother and grandmother testified in March. The grandmother was present in court Friday. Ocampo said the child and her mother could not bear to be in court.
“My world shattered,” the mother previously testified. “I was cast into a waking nightmare. The one thing I didn’t want to have happen to my daughter happened.”
Jill Moore, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office detective who handles child sex abuse cases, and Kara Finamore, a child protective services supervisor with Carroll County Department of Social Services, testified as to what they learned from interviews with the child May 14, 2019. An audio recording of that first interview was played in court in March.
“He said if you want to come in my bed you have to take your clothes off,” the child said in the recording.
The child testified that Eline told her to touch his “private part” during a movie night, and she did. She also said Eline did things of a sexual nature to her, but not intercourse.
The alleged abuse came to light when the child spoke to two of her teachers at a Carroll County public school May 10, 2019. The child first told her mother and grandmother about the abuse and they confronted Eline, but he denied the allegations.
Eline faced three more charges, additional counts of second-degree assault, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, that were alleged to have occurred around Valentine’s Day 2019. In the defense’s closing statement to the jury, McNulty argued the prosecution failed to prove the alleged abuse occurred around Feb. 14, 2019. The jury found him not guilty of these charges.
The charges Eline was convicted of occurred on or about April 22, 2019, except for the charge of sex abuse of a minor, which occurred between Feb. 14 and April 22, 2019.
When Eline is released, he will spend five years on supervised probation, according to terms of the sentencing. He may not be in contact with the victim or victim’s family or anyone under the age of 18. Ocampo said he is eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence. He gets credit for time served since May 2019.
This story will be updated.