Sykesville man charged with distributing child pornography

Comcast subscriber data and Dropbox account information linked the account to Donald Simmons, of Sykesville. In law enforcement records, the detective found that Simmons was the subject of a child pornography investigation in 2017 that did not lead to charges. The detective got a search warrant for the Dropbox account and the company provided information about the account’s activity and saved files on Feb. 4. In a deleted folder, the detective identified 204 files of child pornography and 440 files that depict child erotica or pornography where the age of the subject cannot be determined. After consulting with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to seek child pornography distribution charges for 10 of the most egregious files. Several depicted sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, according to the statement.