Taneytown man charged with distributing child porn

A Taneytown man faces child pornography charges after he allegedly shared videos of children via Facebook.
Abiniel E. Tati, 31, of the 300 block of Roberts Mill Road, was charged with four counts of promote/distribute child pornography, online court records show. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Tati at his home Friday, according to charging documents. He was released on a $50,000 bond Monday.
Police received four tips April 23 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were reported by Facebook, charging documents state. Police observed four child pornography videos that Tati sent to numerous people via Facebook over the past year, one dating to July 20, 2019, charging documents read.
Through investigation, police found Tati’s address. According to charging documents, when police arrived, Tati admitted to sharing the child pornography and initially told police he shared the videos to find out who the people were. Tati then told police he sent the videos to show his friends how bad things are getting in the world, charging documents state. He told police he received the videos through a mobile application called WhatsApp, then sent them to people through Facebook Messenger, charging documents read.
A message seeking comment left Monday morning at the phone number listed for Tati in court records was not immediately returned.
There was no attorney listed for Tati in online court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 18.