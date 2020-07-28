Union Bridge man arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it has arrested a Union Bridge man for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.
Larry Franklin Fincham, 58, has been charged with one count each of sex abuse of a minor and sex abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct, online court records show. As of Tuesday afternoon, Fincham was being held until a determination of bail could be made by a bail commissioner, court records show.
The charges stem from Sept. 13, according to the court records.
According to Maryland criminal law, the continuing course of conduct charge applies when there are three or more acts that would constitute rape or sexual offense violations over a period of 90 days or more, with someone who is younger than 14 years old at any point during that time frame. The charge, a felony, carries a maximum of 30 years in Maryland sentencing guidelines.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Fincham was arrested and charged “based on information developed from community complaints and investigative operations.” In the release, the Sheriff’s Office also thanks the Union Bridge community for helping with the investigation.
No attorney was listed for Fincham in online court records Tuesday.
No other details were immediately available Tuesday afternoon.