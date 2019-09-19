Westminster man charged with assault, armed robbery after allegedly trying to rob Carroll Mart

A Westminster man is being held without bond after allegedly attempting to rob the Carroll Mart gas station convenience store early Thursday morning.
Connor Patrick Cashman, 23, of the 900 block of Eckard Court, is charged with one count each of first-degree assault, armed robbery, and robbery, according to electronic court records. All three charges are felonies.
According to a Westminster Police Department media release, Cashman allegedly entered the convenience store around 3 a.m. Thursday, intimated that he had a gun and demanded cash from the clerk, but then fled the scene before receiving anything.
Westminster police responding to a call for an armed robbery located Cashman “a short distance from the store,” according to the media release, identified him as a suspect based on the store’s video surveillance footage and placed him under arrest.
Cashman is being held without bond pending an 11 a.m. bail review hearing on Friday, according to electronic court records.