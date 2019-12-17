A Baltimore woman has been charged with allegedly trying to smuggle controlled medications into the Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville.
Amber Marie Carson, 25, of the 4700 block of Wakefield Road, is charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, possessing contraband in a place of confinement and possession of paraphernalia, according to electronic court records.
It was around 7:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, when Carson arrived at the correctional facility on Buttercup Road, in Sykesville, to visit an inmate, according to charging documents. Correctional officers watched Carson purchase a bag of potato chips, though the charging documents do not state from where she purchased the chips, and then enter the restroom.
One of the correctional officers suspected Carson was using the trip to the restroom to place contraband in the bag of chips, according to the charging documents, and when Carson came out of the restroom, she was met by two correctional officers asking to search the bag of chips. Carson allegedly said, “It’s just the chips in the bag sir,” per the documents.
In the bag of chips the correctional officers allegedly found a gray plastic glove filled with 81 strips of buprenorphine, according to charging documents, an opioid medication used to treat opioid drug addiction that is illegal to possess without a prescription and considered contraband at the correctional facility.
Carson then allegedly admitted she was trying to smuggle the buprenorphine into the facility and was escorted off the premises, according to charging documents. A Maryland State Police detective then took up the case, interviewing the correctional officers involved on Nov. 5.
Carson was arrested on Dec. 14 and then released later that day after posting a $5,000 bail, according to electronic court records. She is due in Carroll County District Court for a trial on Feb. 7.
There was no phone number on record on which to reach Carson for a comment for this story.