Two years in, Carroll County using ‘red flag’ gun seizure law at one of highest rates in Maryland

“Policing is the business of dealing with the more difficult aspects of the human experience, and we do it with human beings. When we have some type of emotional event where an individual makes threats, we need to assess the credibility of that,” Snyder said. “An individual who was just unexpectedly fired from his job will be angry, and may say things that are simply impulsive because they are understandably angry, should not be viewed in the same manner as an individual with severe mental health issues and is clearly decompensating.”