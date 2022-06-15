Carroll County assistant prosecutor resigns as judges refuse to hear cases due to sheriff’s deputy’s credibility

The Carroll County legal community is reeling over a decision by the county’s four circuit court judges to refuse to hear cases presented by Acting State’s Attorney Allan Culver and the resignation of Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne.

Coyne left the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office June 3, just three days after the judges decided to recuse themselves from all cases in which he and Culver were directly involved. The move came after Judge Richard Titus expressed outrage in a May 27 hearing that revealed both Coyne and Culver had knowledge that a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy had potential credibility issues — information that was not shared with other prosecutors or defense attorneys.

Advertisement

Allan Culver was named acting Carroll County state's attorney in July of 2021 after Brian DeLeonardo joins the Circuit Court bench. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Neither Culver, who became acting state’s attorney last July after 20 years in the Carroll County’s State’s Attorney’s Office, nor his office responded to a request for comment.

Despite being required by law, neither Coyne nor Culver disclosed the potentially exculpatory information to defense attorneys in cases that involve Sheriff Deputy Sean Buenger. Meanwhile, at least four people were being held in jail without bond for cases that involved the deputy.

Advertisement

Instead, Coyne and Culver kept information confidential that Buenger allegedly made a false statement in an affidavit this winter to secure a search warrant and that the deputy’s police powers were briefly suspended in March.

Details of Buenger’s potential perjury and suspension, if disclosed by the state’s attorney’s office, could have helped defense attorneys fight their client’s charges in court.

During a May 27 hearing, Coyne told Titus he didn’t “appreciate the exculpatory nature of the incident” and apologized for not looking further into it.

The judge was infuriated.

Titus also accused the state’s attorney’s office of sweetening plea deals by offering lesser sentences to defendants whose cases involved Buenger instead of following the law and informing their attorneys that the deputy’s reliability is in question.

“It seemed that the state was more focused on securing the conviction than it was disclosing the information that they had to defense counsel,” Titus said. “That is the concern for me.”

The revelation that the county’s two highest ranking prosecutors knew in February about the allegation that Buenger lied in a search warrant was divulged when Titus required Jennifer Brady, a prosecutor in their office, to come to a May 27 hearing. Brady explained to the judge how she tried to encourage her bosses to look into the claim that Buenger committed perjury by fabricating an affidavit, which would be problematic for the prosecutor’s cases.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Richard Titus (Kelly Heck Photography)

Buenger is assigned to a regional narcotics task force. Brady told Titus that during a February meeting at a Maryland State Police barrack she and Coyne were told that rank-and-file troopers were suspicious of Buenger’s behavior.

Advertisement

One or multiple troopers intentionally gave Buenger a fake address of a so-called “trap house” where, he was told, drugs were being sold. Buenger then wrote an affidavit for a search warrant that he searched trash outside of the fictitious house and found evidence of drugs, Brady said.

Troopers had to rush to withdraw the falsified search warrant before it landed on a judge’s desk, Brady said.

Ron Snyder, deputy director for Maryland State Police, would not say whether the troopers acted independently or if their actions were approved by commanders. He said the agency has not been involved and is not investigating any Carroll County sheriff’s deputies.

Brady told Titus that she felt the State’s Attorney’s Office had a duty to look into the incident, but Coyne disagreed with her following their February meeting at the state police barrack.

“I told him ‘Well, in that case, don’t ask me to handle any of [Buenger’s] cases because I’m not going to call that person to the stand,’” Brady said.

Advertisement

Coyne, however, said he doesn’t remember being told about Buenger falsifying an affidavit while meeting with troopers.

Buenger’s March suspension was disclosed during a series of May hearings in a criminal case against Jared Specht, a man Buenger arrested in January after allegedly buying drugs from him. Specht spent days in jail and months at a treatment facility while waiting for a plea deal in his case.

Specht had pleaded guilty but withdrew his plea when his public defender, Janette Deboissiere, found out she couldn’t question Buenger’s arrest of her client in court because he was suspended at the time. But the Sheriff’s Office shared little information about why Buenger was suspended, even after Titus filed a subpoena from the bench himself for the deputy’s disciplinary record, he said in a May 13 hearing.

Culver later dropped Specht’s charges as a result of Coyne’s discovery violation for not telling his defense attorney about the deputy’s possible integrity issues.

“My error contributed to the [discovery] violation we have in this case and I apologize,” Coyne told the judge on May 27.

The judges’ action, Coyne’s resignation and issues with Buenger were first reported by the online news site The Baltimore Banner.

Advertisement

Terri Charles, a spokesperson for the Maryland Judiciary, declined to say why Carroll County Circuit judges are refusing to hear cases presented by Culver and Coyne before he resigned.

But the Office of the Public Defender made clear the state’s attorney’s failure to follow ethical and legal standards called for swift action from the court to uphold its own integrity.

“Police misconduct is a serious problem everywhere, but what gets very little attention is how the broader system perpetuates it,” said Natasha Dartigue, Maryland’s public defender designate, in a statement. “Prosecutors are required to seek out misconduct and disclose it, which they egregiously failed to do here. We applaud the courts in Carroll County for addressing this issue and holding prosecutors accountable for their duty to disclose and we encourage other courts to take their responsibility to enforce fairness and justice for all.”

Carroll County Sheriff James DeWees

Carroll County Sheriff James DeWees said he first learned May 16 of the perjury allegation against his deputy related to the search warrant. He also said he has not seen evidence that the Maryland State Police or any agency was investigating the deputy, a 13-year veteran who DeWees described as “outstanding.”

“We’ve conducted a number of interviews and we are still trying to substantiate whether a criminal investigation or this supposed setup even took place,” DeWees said. “Anybody that would assert that we knew about these allegations is categorically wrong.”

He said deputies can have their police powers suspended for a variety of reasons, including misconduct complaints and medical leave.

Advertisement

DeWees asked the Maryland State Prosecutor, a statewide agency that investigates and prosecutes government corruption, to investigate whether the deputy lied in the affidavit for a search warrant. Buenger is currently assigned to administrative duties for the Sheriff’s Office while an internal investigation is ongoing.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Mike Davey, an attorney representing Buenger in his internal investigation, declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.

Coyne’s resignation and the questions about Culver’s conduct come five weeks before the primary election for Carroll County State’s Attorney. Culver became acting State’s Attorney after Gov. Larry Hogan tapped former State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo to serve on the Carroll County Circuit Court. Culver is not running in the primary.

[ VOTER GUIDE 2022: Read the candidates' positions on the issues ]

State Del. Haven Shoemaker, who represents Carroll County, is running against attorney David Ellin for Carroll County State’s Attorney in the July 19 Republican primary.

Shoemaker, who is endorsed by DeWees, described the State’s Attorney’s inability to try cases heard by Carroll County judges, and Buenger’s misconduct allegation, as “not optimal.”

“It’s the subject of an ongoing investigation, and I think it would be premature for me or anybody else to rush to judgment until that investigation is completed,” Shoemaker said. “I’m just anxious to see what happens when all the facts are in.”

Advertisement

Ellin, a Carroll County defense attorney, expressed more urgency in light of Coyne and Culver’s discovery violations and called on Culver to resign, too.

“It’s not so much about whether or not Officer Buenger did this, because there hasn’t been any kind of finding that he actually broke the law or that he actually committed perjury,” Ellin said. “The big issue with this case is the fact that there were these allegations that are out there, and there is an absolute duty to disclose.”