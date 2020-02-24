Carroll County Drug Task Force helps investigate Reisterstown woman charged with intent to distribute marijuana

A Reisterstown woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing more than 60 grams of marijuana and THC wax.
Allysa A. Pol, 24, of the 200 block of Carolstowne Road, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, online court records indicate.
She was released on a percentage bond of $150 Wednesday, though the warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 7, online court records show.
Carroll County Drug Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at Pol’s residence March 15 and found a digital scale, 44.9 grams of suspected marijuana and 16.7 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol wax, or THC, the main psychoactive component of marijuana, according to charging documents. Police found the suspected drugs in Pol’s bedroom, charging documents state.
Maryland State Police sent all controlled dangerous substances to be tested, charging documents read.
There was no attorney listed for Pol in online court records. A call made to the number listed for Pol Monday afternoon was not answered. A court date has yet to be scheduled.