Carroll Community College on lockdown Friday following incident on campus

Carroll Community College was evacuated Friday afternoon following an unspecified incident on the Westminster campus, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

A Carroll County Sheriff's deputy blocks the entrance to the campus of Carroll Community College Friday, July 8, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

“No threats have been confirmed at this time,” according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

A reunification site for parents to pick up their children has been set up at the Gateway School, 45 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy who answered the phone at the sheriff’s office on Friday afternoon said that “everyone was evacuated and everyone is safe,” but would not give any more details about what happened at the college at 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

A message posted on the community college’s Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. stated: “College will be closed for the remainder of the day. Do not come to campus.”

Students were seen standing outside near Route 32, and sheriff’s deputies had blocked off all entrances and were not allowing anyone to leave the scene.

