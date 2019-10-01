According to the statement of probable cause, Caron told Mount Airy police he argued with a woman while they were sitting in a truck in the Walmart parking lot at 209 E Ridgeville Blvd. and she hit him with the back of her hand Saturday at about 6:54 p.m. Caron said he took the woman’s cellphone and money, went into the Walmart, and when he returned they argued and he called 911, the statement reads. Police noticed redness and slight bruising on Caron’s right eye and right side of his face, according to the statement.