A man allegedly dragged a woman out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mount Airy Walmart, then punched himself in the face and told police that she struck him, police say.
Thomas J. Caron, 32, of the 9200 block of Gue Road in Damascus, was charged with second-degree assault and released on $5,000 bail Sunday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Caron told Mount Airy police he argued with a woman while they were sitting in a truck in the Walmart parking lot at 209 E Ridgeville Blvd. and she hit him with the back of her hand Saturday at about 6:54 p.m. Caron said he took the woman’s cellphone and money, went into the Walmart, and when he returned they argued and he called 911, the statement reads. Police noticed redness and slight bruising on Caron’s right eye and right side of his face, according to the statement.
The woman had a different story to tell. According to her, when Caron returned to the vehicle he grabbed her arm and pulled her out of the truck, cutting her foot, the statement reads. The woman’s arm had “white marks” from where she was allegedly grabbed and there was a small cut bleeding on her right foot, according to the statement.
A witness said he heard loud yelling coming from the vehicle and heard Caron say he was going to hit himself and call the cops on the woman, then Caron proceeded to hit himself in the face, the statement reads. The woman came to the witness for help, according to the statement.
Surveillance footage showed Caron at the passenger side of the truck with the door open and then the woman quickly walking over to the witness, the statement reads.
When questioned by police, Caron said he did not assault the woman but admitted to punching himself in the face, according to the statement. Caron was arrested and there were no charges against the woman related to this event in online court records.
No phone number was listed for Caron in online court records. Caron’s public defender did not immediately return a call for comment. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.