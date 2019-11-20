A police report revealed that the Taneytown man charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old was shot in a home invasion Tuesday also allegedly held a firearm against the heads of other occupants in the Taneytown home.
Charles O. Caradine III, 31, of the unit block of Frederick Street, was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, four counts of reckless endangerment, first-degree burglary, home invasion, four counts of second-degree assault, four counts of first-degree assault, and attempted first-degree murder, online court records show.
Caradine is being held without bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m., online court records indicate.
One suspect remains at large as of Wednesday morning, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson. State police have not provided a detailed description of that suspect.
According to the statement of probable cause, Caradine and another man, each carrying a firearm, entered an East Baltimore Street home in Taneytown at about 2 a.m.
Taneytown police saw the door to the victim’s residence was damaged and the door latch was on the floor, the statement reads.
The 16-year-old’s father recognized Caradine as one of the burglars, according to the statement.
MSP spokesperson Greg Shipley said Tuesday that police were searching for the second suspect, who is likely armed, and until he is found, “we are concerned for anyone’s safety in the area.”
Caradine and the other burglar held their firearms against the heads of the father and a 7-year-old boy, asking where the 16-year-old was, the statement reads.
The father said his son was sleeping in his bedroom with his girlfriend, according to the statement. Caradine and the other suspect entered the bedroom and put their guns to the heads of the 16-year-old and his girlfriend, demanding money, the statement reads.
A single gunshot was heard and the suspects left the home with their firearms, according to the statement. A “small caliber” bullet hit the 16-year-old in his chest and was lodged in his back, the statement reads. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to the statement.
A shock trauma spokesperson said the victim was still at the center Wednesday morning, but could not provide an update of his well-being. Maryland State Police said medical staff reported he was in stable condition Tuesday.
Taneytown police found Caradine on Tuesday at his residence, which is within walking distance of the home where the teen was shot, according to the statement. He surrendered to police without incident Tuesday, state police said.
Police did not find a firearm on Caradine and he denied being at the victim’s residence, saying he had been home for the previous 24 hours, the statement reads.
Caradine was questioned at the Taneytown Police Department then was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, according to the statement. At the request of Taneytown police, MSP is continuing the investigation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Shipley did not have any new information to offer on the investigation, and said the second suspect remains at large.
Shipley did not specify whether police believe the suspect is from the Taneytown area, but said police are not ruling any options out.
As far as a motive goes, “We cannot be specific right now. Investigators are still looking at that," Shipley said.
Investigators have additional interviews to conduct, according to Shipley.
Shipley declined to say whether Caradine is cooperating with the investigation.
No attorney information for Caradine was listed in online court records.
Those who may have information about the incident are asked to contact the Taneytown Police Department at 410-756-5281 or the MSP Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.