Virginia man arrested at gunpoint after allegedly fleeing police, attempting to steal cars in Sykesville

According to charging documents, Sykesville police Sgt. Shawn Kilgore went to the 7000 block of Harlan Lane in response to a call in the early hours of Oct. 14 from a woman who had reported seeing Raines trying to enter two locked vehicles — one of which co-registered to herself and her husband — on footage captured by her Ring doorbell. From the video, another officer was able to see that the man was wearing a black face mask and rubber gloves, and had the hood of his sweatshirt pulled up over his head, according to the police report.