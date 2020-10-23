Virginia man arrested at gunpoint after allegedly fleeing police, attempting to steal cars in Sykesville

A Hampton, Virginia, man is charged with fourth-degree burglary and multiple traffic violations after Sykesville police say he attempted to enter two parked cars and sped away from an officer without his headlights on — at one point reaching 45 mph above the speed limit.
The man, 26-year-old Matthew Timothy Raines of Halloway Drive, was being held without bond since Oct. 14, according to online court records.
According to charging documents, Sykesville police Sgt. Shawn Kilgore went to the 7000 block of Harlan Lane in response to a call in the early hours of Oct. 14 from a woman who had reported seeing Raines trying to enter two locked vehicles — one of which co-registered to herself and her husband — on footage captured by her Ring doorbell. From the video, another officer was able to see that the man was wearing a black face mask and rubber gloves, and had the hood of his sweatshirt pulled up over his head, according to the police report.
With that information in mind, Kilgore said, he continued to canvass the area, and at about 1:53 a.m. he saw a truck parked with its trunk open. According to the police report, Kilgore saw that the trunk held multiple items, including a box of blue rubber gloves. Kilgore also noted a smell of marijuana emanating from the truck, according to the report. At this point, Kilgore said, he was able to obtain two phone numbers for the truck’s registered owner, Raines, both of which he tried calling to no avail.
Kilgore decided to observe Raines' vehicle from a distance. Close to 3 a.m., according to the police report, Kilgore watched as the vehicle started up and began backing out without its headlights on. Upon shining his spotlight into the vehicle, Kilgore said, he saw that the driver was the same man as had been documented in the Ring camera footage.
As the officer approached the vehicle, though, the suspect put his car into drive and drove around Kilgore, according to the police report. Kilgore said he switched on his emergency equipment and siren, and pursued the suspect, who failed to stop at multiple stop signs and at one point drove 70 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the report.
Eventually, according to the report, the vehicle pulled over, and Kilgore ordered the driver, at gunpoint, to throw his keys out the window and to lie on the ground. Then, after another officer arrived to provide backup, Kilgore handcuffed the driver, who was identified as Raines by a Virginia learner’s permit.
According to online records, Raines has a court date scheduled for Dec. 16. He is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, which typically does not comment on pending cases.