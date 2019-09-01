‘Nothing less than a terroristic attack’: Car rams into Taneytown City Hall

A person rammed their car into Taneytown City Hall Friday night, in what the mayor said amounted to “nothing less than a terroristic attack on the city.”
Mayor Bradley Wantz published a statement Saturday describing the incident. He said a “disgruntled resident” caused substantial damage to the building, and put an employee inside City Hall at the time in danger.
“I understand the desire to know the ‘why’ that triggered such an event, but at this point I am unable to divulge further information,” he wrote.
The car hit City Hall at about 5:50 p.m. Wantz said that if the incident had occurred during office hours, “some of our beloved employees would have been in grave danger.”
This attack comes about three months after 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage at a municipal building in Virginia.
“No one should be in fear at their job, regardless of what line of work you are employed,” Wantz wrote. “Whether you deliver pizza, sell cars, or work in the front office at city hall, everyone is entitled to a safe work environment.”
Daily City Hall operations will be upended as Taneytown grapples with the damage. The building will be closed the Tuesday after Labor Day, and starting Wednesday, office staff will work out of the city’s police department.