Teen hospitalized after man allegedly struck her with car in Sykesville

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after she and another teen were allegedly chased by a car driven by an Owings Mills man in Sykesville on Saturday, according to police.
Daniel U. Amanfo, 23, of the unit block of Saddlestone Court, faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. He is being held without bond.
After being struck by Amanfo’s vehicle, the girl was taken to Carroll Hospital and then to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where police found her to be in stable condition with bruises and scrapes, charging documents state.
The 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy allegedly met with Amanfo behind Oakland Church in the 5900 block of Oakland Road to buy $40 worth of marijuana from him, according to charging documents. Police said they learned this through investigation and speaking to independent witnesses. The people involved gave different accounts of what occurred.
The teens approached Amanfo’s Honda CRV when he arrived to the church and an argument broke out over one of the bags of marijuana being open, witnesses told police, charging documents read. The teenage boy said he saw a folding knife in Amanfo’s lap, but said Amanfo did not threaten him with it, according to charging documents. The teenage boy said Amanfo grabbed the $40 from his hand, then the teen took a black Airsoft pistol from his pants and pointed it at Amanfo because he thought Amanfo would take the money without giving him marijuana, charging documents state.
Amanfo revved the car’s engine, the teens ran, and Amanfo followed in his vehicle, driving into the yard of 5936 Oakland Road, sideswiping a tree, charging documents read. The car drove north in the direction of 2411 Haight Avenue, following a teen who tried to seek cover near a row of trees, then the vehicle “sideswiped” the teenage girl with its driver’s side, and she was thrown to the ground, according to charging documents.
The car drove from the rear to the front yard of 2411 Haight Avenue, traveled east on Haight Avenue in the direction of Oakland Road, then turned around and drove toward 2411 Haight Avenue, witnesses told police, charging documents state.
When a father of one of the teens approached the vehicle, Amanfo emerged holding a knife, then dropped it without making a threat, charging documents read, and Amanfo got back in his car and drove east on Haight Avenue in the direction of Melville Road.
Police responded at about 3 p.m. Several pieces of the car, including parts of the undercarriage, and tire tracks were found at the scene, police wrote.
Amanfo returned about two hours later while Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still present, charging documents read. Amanfo told police that a teen brandished a gun, the teen stole Xanax from him, then Amanfo tried to get away, though he wasn’t sure if he hit anyone, according to charging documents.
Police detained Amanfo and interviewed him at their southern office, where he allegedly told police he had stopped at the church to take his anxiety medicine and was potentially meeting a friend. Amanfo said he parked and was approached by a teen, who brandished a black gun and told Amanfo to give him “everything,” and Amanfo handed over his Xanax, charging documents read.
Amanfo first told police he didn’t know the teen, then said the teen had asked to buy marijuana from him previously, according to charging documents.
After giving the teen his Xanax, Amanfo said he had a panic attack and could not remember what happened after that, telling police he has a medical condition, charging documents state. Amanfo told police he did not remember hitting the teen girl with his car and denied it being intentional. Police then took Amanfo to central booking.
At the shock trauma center, the teen girl told police she was hit by the vehicle while running away through yards, police wrote. The girl said she did not know the driver and insisted she and the other teen were randomly targeted, charging documents read.
Amanfo’s attorney, David Shapiro of Baltimore, said Monday there are a “number of inaccuracies” in the police report. He suggested what is clear is that the 17-year-old pulled a gun on Amanfo, who did not know whether it was a real or an air gun, which caused Amanfo to panic and drive off.
“[Amanfo] just, unfortunately, was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Shapiro said.
Amanfo has a bail review scheduled for Tuesday.