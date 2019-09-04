Westminster man arrested on firearms charges after traffic stop

A Westminster man was arrested on gun charges after police pulled him over and found two unloaded firearms.
Hunter David Caple, 23, of the 100 block of Sullivan Road, was charged with making a straw purchase and with knowingly altering a firearm ID number, both misdemeanors, on Aug. 30. He was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.
Caple was released on Aug. 31 on $3,000 bond.
According to the statement of probable cause, a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy found while conducting a traffic stop that Caple’s driver’s license had been suspended. A K-9 officer arrived during the stop and, after conducting an open-air canine scan, the handler advised that the canine had alerted to the odor of a controlled dangerous substance. The deputy then found a 2-mg package labeled Suboxone, a schedule 3 CDS, for which the driver was unable to provide a prescription, according to the statement.
A lock box was found later in the search. The lock box was opened, revealing a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun, both unloaded with the serial number on one of the guns scratched off and illegible, according to the statement. After Caple was given his Miranda rights, he allegedly told the deputy the firearms were his and he had purchased them “on the street" from a subject in Westminster for $300.
A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1. When reached by phone on Wednesday, Caple declined to comment.