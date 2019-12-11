A Westminster man faces charges of first-degree assault and intoxicated endangerment after he allegedly headbutted and strangled a woman, who later sought hospital treatment.
Thomas B. Burke, 54, was released on $6,000 bond Monday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster police arrived at a Westminster apartment on Dec. 8 at about 9 p.m. and heard a woman yelling inside. Police found Burke sitting on an air mattress shirtless with multiple scratch marks down his back, one of which was bleeding, according to the statement. Burke denied medical attention, police noted.
The woman told police she and Burke argued after he consumed a pint of Fireball whiskey, according to the statement. Burke threw items around the residence and headbutted the woman three times in the forehead, she told police. She said she felt lightheaded and sat down on a recliner, then Burke strangled her with his hands for about 15 seconds and she scratched his back to try to get him off her, according to the statement.
Police noticed items strewn about the room and saw red marks on the woman’s throat, the statement reads. The victim initially denied medical treatment, then sought medical attention for lightheadedness after the officer left and was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital at about 11 p.m., according to the statement.
Police tried to speak with Burke, but he refused to talk about the incident, the statement reads. Burke smelled of alcohol and exhibited slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the statement. Police took him to central booking.
Burke could not be reached by the phone number listed for him in court records. No attorney information was listed for Burke in the court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.