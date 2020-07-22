Baltimore man charged with breaking into home near Westminster, pawning stolen dishware

A Baltimore man faces charges after he allegedly pawned dishware stolen from a home near Westminster and was caught thanks, in part, to security footage from a nearby church.
Kristian D. Taylor, 44, of the 2400 block of College St., was charged with first-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, and fourth-degree burglary, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Wednesday evening.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Magin Lane on Dec. 23, 2019, at about 5:13 a.m. for a report of breaking and entering, according to charging documents. A resident of the home awoke to the sound of a crash at about 2 a.m., thinking it was a picture frame falling, then awoke at 4:50 a.m. and found the door to the basement was open, charging documents read. He went into the basement and discovered the rear basement door was broken and the lock was on the ground, charging documents state. He did not find anyone in the house, but noticed drawers ajar in the dining room and saw dishware was missing, police wrote.
The residents said a cordless drill, china, a sterling silver chest, and other dishware were missing, according to charging documents. A resident said a nearby church might have security footage of the suspect.
Police reviewed the church’s footage Dec. 30 and saw a white U-Haul van pull into the church parking lot at about 12:06 a.m., charging documents state. A person exited the van, walked around a residence in the 3200 block of Ridge Road for five minutes, then at about 2:21 a.m. the suspect came running from the area of Magin Lane, got in the van and drove toward Magin Lane, charging documents read. At 2:36 a.m., the footage shows the van leaving the area of Magin Lane and driving north on Ridge Road toward Westminster, police wrote.
Another deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle call involving a U-Haul Dec. 22 at about 7 p.m., according to charging documents. The deputy spoke to Taylor, the driver, who said he was returning from landscaping in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and got lost on his way to Baltimore County, charging documents state. The van Taylor was driving appeared to be the same type of van caught on the church’s security camera, according to the documents.
Police found that Taylor was listed as the secondary contact for the person who rented the vehicle from U-Haul. On Dec. 26, the renter told U-Haul that Taylor still had the vehicle and they could not get a hold of him. Police found that Taylor’s phone had been within 1,000 feet of the residence at the time of the burglary, according to charging documents.
On Jan. 24, police learned Taylor went to a Baltimore pawn shop Dec. 24 to pawn dishware, charging documents state.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Taylor on Jan. 27, and he was arrested July 15, online court records indicate.
Taylor is being represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, but no specific attorney was listed for him online Wednesday. He has a court date set for Aug. 14.