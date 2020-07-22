Baltimore man charged with breaking into home near Westminster, pawning stolen dishware

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to Magin Lane on Dec. 23, 2019, at about 5:13 a.m. for a report of breaking and entering, according to charging documents. A resident of the home awoke to the sound of a crash at about 2 a.m., thinking it was a picture frame falling, then awoke at 4:50 a.m. and found the door to the basement was open, charging documents read. He went into the basement and discovered the rear basement door was broken and the lock was on the ground, charging documents state. He did not find anyone in the house, but noticed drawers ajar in the dining room and saw dishware was missing, police wrote.