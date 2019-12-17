As police assessed the damaged and missing items, they found two broken emergency exit signs on the floor in the hallway, an old security camera ripped out of the ceiling and lying on the floor and a desk in a stairwell. On the third floor, it was apparent a fire extinguisher had been dispensed, as if while someone was running down the hallway. Two more extinguishers were also missing and the women’s bathrooms were coated in fire suppression material, as was every surface of the auditorium. Police also found a filing cabinet open and on its side in front of the stage and North Carroll High School honor role student bumper stickers were strewn on the ground, according to the statement.