A Westminster man stands accused of burglary after an employee allegedly found him hiding under the patio of a Union Bridge restaurant Friday.
Jesse J. Planter, 30, was charged with theft of property valued less than $100, second-degree burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, according to online court records. He was released on $5,000 bond Monday after a bail review hearing, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, an employee of The Buttersburg Inn at 9 N. Main St., arrived to work at about 5:20 a.m. and noticed the wooden gate separating the restaurant’s patio from the public sidewalk was bent. The employee heard a noise under the patio area and saw a man with a flashlight, according to the statement. The employee contacted another employee and went inside the restaurant to call 911, the statement reads.
When the employee came back out to the patio to talk with deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, they saw a chocolate silk pie sitting on the air conditioning unit, according to the statement. The employee said the pie was not there before they went inside to call 911, the statement reads.
A sheriff’s deputy spoke to the man under the patio, who identified himself as Jesse Planter, according to the statement. The employee led other officers to a door in the basement that connected to the area under the patio, but by the time police got there, Planter was gone and only his jacket remained, the statement reads. When the officers and employee got back to the patio, the pie was gone, according to the statement. Video surveillance showed Planter in the restaurant’s basement, the statement reads.
Police searched the area but did not immediately find him. Planter was spotted in the area of West Elger Street and Rinehart Alley at about 9 a.m. and arrested, according to the statement.
No phone number or attorney was listed for Planter in court records. A court date had yet to be scheduled Monday at 11:45 a.m.
Restaurant staff could not be reached for comment Monday. The business is closed on Mondays.