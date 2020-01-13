An Owings Mills woman faces charges after police say she swung a nightstick at two Westminster residents.
Alesha E. Coley, 30, of the unit block of Hunt Cup Circle, was charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, and second-degree assault and released on her own recognizance Jan. 4, online court records show.
A woman called police after she saw Coley outside her Westminster residence at about 6 p.m. Jan. 3, according to charging documents. The woman called her boyfriend, who then came home and found Coley was no longer there, charging documents read. Coley is known to the couple.
The woman told police Coley came back to the residence at about 9 p.m. with a 16-year-old girl and an infant. Coley handed the child to the man while the teen pushed her way into the home and struck the woman several times, according to charging documents. The man tried to stop Coley from entering, but she pushed past him, wielding a nightstick that she swung several times, but did not strike anyone, charging documents read.
The man took the nightstick from Coley and pushed her and the teen out of the residence and locked the door, charging documents state. The woman inside the home contacted police at this time, charging documents read.
Westminster police took the nightstick and saw injuries on the woman who’d called police, according to charging documents. Police arrested Coley and the teen, who was charged as a juvenile, charging documents state.
“I don’t understand how it’s a burglary and home invasion,” Coley said in an interview Monday.
She also alleged the couple put their hands on the teen.
No attorney was listed for Coley in online court records. A court date has yet to be scheduled.