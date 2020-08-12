Ex-employee charged with assault, handgun violations after allegedly waving gun in Westminster restaurant

The man accused of brandishing a gun in Buffalo Wing Wings in Westminster faces eight charges including felony assault, online court records show.
Antonio Neal Davis Jr., 24, of the 1100 block of Gloria Ave. in Halethorpe, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, using a firearm in a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, and first- and second-degree assault, online court records indicate. First-degree assault is a felony.
Davis was being held without bond as of Wednesday.
Charging documents obtained Wednesday allege Davis was refusing to work at the restaurant Tuesday and said he was going home, then a manager told Davis to leave immediately and not return. Davis slowly collected his belongings and yelled at customers, according to charging documents. The manager walked with Davis on his way out, then Davis stopped at the front door, turned and confronted the manager, charging documents state.
The manager told Davis to leave, then felt an object against his stomach. At first, he thought he was stabbed and backed up, then realized Davis was holding a black handgun and pointing it at him, charging documents read. The manager ran inside the restaurant, told everyone Davis had a gun and rushed the employees to the kitchen, according to charging documents. The manager saw Davis running away along the Westminster Crossing West shopping center, as he reported the incident to police.
Westminster police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 1:19 p.m. and searched the area. A deputy found Davis behind Leslie’s Pool Supply in the same shopping center as the restaurant, charging documents state. Police searched Davis and found a holster in his waistband, plus a handgun barrel, slide and spring in is pockets, charging documents read. In the nearby bushes, police discovered a handgun frame containing a magazine and 13 rounds of ammunition, police wrote.
There was no attorney listed for Davis in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 11.