A McDaniel College student is accused of assault and gun-related charges after he allegedly threatened a student with a handgun at the campus library Wednesday.
Sean A. Brown Jr., 18, of the 1400 block of Capital View Terrace in Prince George’s County, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, possessing a handgun on his person, concealing a dangerous weapon, and possessing a firearm as a minor, online court records show. Brown was released on his own recognizance Thursday.
A spokesperson for McDaniel College on Thursday said Brown has been removed from campus and there is no a threat to the campus community. Cheryl Knauer, public relations director for the college, did not know whether Brown had been expelled from the college.
“Brown has been removed from campus while the college gathers additional information to determine further action,” Knauer wrote in an email.
Brown’s bio page states he is a linebacker on the McDaniel football team, was originally from Landover, attended DuVal High School and is a freshman. Brown has since been suspended from the Green Terror football team, according to Knauer.
According to the statement of charges, a student was leaving Hoover Library on campus around midnight when Brown approached him in the lobby and showed him a handgun. The victim said he did not know Brown’s name, but had prior “disagreements” with him on campus, according to the statement.
The victim told Westminster police he was leaving the library with his friends when Brown and a group of people approached them in the lobby, the statement reads. Brown paced in front of the victim and the victim’s friends, according to the statement, and Brown, who was also with a group of friends, grabbed his waistband.
The victim said to Brown, “If you got something, show me,” and Brown pulled up his shirt to reveal a black pistol, the statement reads.
Brown drew the handgun from his waistband, facing the victim, and pointed the gun at the ground, according to the statement.
The victim “exchanged words” with Brown and walked away, according to the statement. Brown put the gun back in his waistband and the two groups of people separated, the statement reads.
The victim knew Brown was a member of the college football team and identified him by his photo on the online team roster, according to the statement.
McDaniel College issued a warning to the campus community at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, according to Knauer. The college believes this was an “isolated incident,” Knauer wrote in an email Thursday.
The warning states the Department of Campus Safety learned of the incident at about 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, then immediately contacted Westminster police.
“It was determined that the campus community remained safe, due to the fact that law enforcement officers immediately identified and secured several locations on the campus as search warrants were obtained,” the warning letter reads.
McDaniel College Campus Safety officers worked with Westminster Police Department to investigate and arrest Brown, according to Knauer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Department of Campus Safety at 410-857-2202.
A call made to the phone number listed for Brown was not immediately returned for comment Thursday. No attorney information for Brown was listed in online court records.
A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.