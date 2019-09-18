Manchester man known as ‘Snake’ indicted for alleged drug distribution of oxycodone in Westminster

According to the statement of charges for Mark Brown, a Westminster detective working a narcotics enforcement operation saw a drug transaction at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 88 W. Main St. and relayed the information to other officers while the man was walking away. Another detective spotted the suspect, later identified as Mark Brown, walking across Carroll Street into the Jiffy Mart parking lot at 74 W. Main St. and confronted him, the statement reads.