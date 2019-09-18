Manchester man known as ‘Snake’ indicted for alleged drug distribution of oxycodone in Westminster

A Manchester man has been indicted in Carroll County Circuit Court for allegedly distributing oxycodone in Westminster on July 3.
Travis L. Brown, 38, of the 3000 block of Miller Station Road, faces one count of distributing controlled dangerous substances – narcotics, which comes with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years incarceration and/or fines up to $20,000 if convicted, according to the indictment filed Sept. 12.
Brown was initially held without bond, then the judge set bail at $10,000 after a Sept. 16 bail review, online court records show. Brown is being held pending a hearing, online court records indicate.
The indictment alleges Brown gave oxycodone to a man named Mark Brown at 88 W. Main St. in Westminster “on or about” July 3.
Mark B. Brown, 54, of the 100 block of S. Center St. in Westminster, was charged with two counts of possessing controlled dangerous substances and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia July 3, according to online court records.
According to the statement of charges for Mark Brown, a Westminster detective working a narcotics enforcement operation saw a drug transaction at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of 88 W. Main St. and relayed the information to other officers while the man was walking away. Another detective spotted the suspect, later identified as Mark Brown, walking across Carroll Street into the Jiffy Mart parking lot at 74 W. Main St. and confronted him, the statement reads.
Police found four small “blue-ish” pills and a small piece of paper with a name and a phone number on it in Mark Brown’s front shirt pocket, according to the statement. The drugs were identified as 30-mg pills of oxycodone, the statement reads. The detective also found a glass smoking device with burnt crack cocaine residue in his pants pocket, according to the statement.
On the way to the Westminster police station, Mark Brown told the detective he did not buy the drugs, but got them from “Snake” and he was supposed to give them to someone else at Jiffy Mart, the statement reads. “Snake” is the “street name” for Travis Brown, according to the statement.
The statement of charges was not available in court records for Travis Brown.
Mark Brown was interviewed at the station then released pending charges, the statement reads. A court date is scheduled for Sept. 20, online court records show.
Travis Brown has a court date scheduled for Oct. 7 in Carroll County Circuit Court.
No attorneys were listed online for Mark Brown or Travis Brown. No phone number was available for Travis Brown, and the number listed in court records for Mark Brown was not in service.