Judge sets bail at $500K for Mount Airy man charged with murder

Yet Brown remained in the area, despite possessing a passport, kept working at Rath and providing for his family. Since he didn’t leave then, “there’s no reason to believe he would flee,” Pappafotis said, also telling the judge that Brown was not a danger to the community. The attorney also noted that 50 to 60 employees at Rath count on Brown and that his role of CEO within the organization maintains its minority business status.