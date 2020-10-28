Mount Airy man accused of murder posts $500 cash bail, leaves jail

Two days after being arrested and one day after having his bail set at $500,000 cash, the Mount Airy man charged with a May 2019 murder in Eldersburg is out of jail.
Michael Anthony Brown posted cash bond in the full amount on Wednesday and is no longer at the Carroll County Detention Center, a central booking staffer who identified himself as Deputy Survell confirmed.
According to the terms set Tuesday in Carroll County Circuit Court by Judge Maria Oesterreicher, bail was not to be paid by a bondsman.
Brown is subject to pretrial supervision and GPS monitoring by the detention center. He surrendered his passport during the bail hearing and is not allowed to leave the state other than to go to work at his job in Washington, D.C.
“We argued strenuously for no bond,” State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in an interview Wednesday evening. “That he was able to post $500,000 in cash bond doesn’t change any of the reasons we argued for no bond.”
A grand jury indicted Brown on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime in connection with the death of Robert Gurecki of Hagerstown. The charges carry a maximum penalty of a life sentence plus 20 years.
Gurecki, who was 56, was found shot to death at Retro Environmental Inc., in the 5300 block of Enterprise St., on May 3, 2019, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. He had been president of the company since 2011 and was also a partner at the Washington, D.C., construction company Rath Enterprises, along with Brown, his stepson-in-law.
Jennifer Brady, senior assistant state’s attorney, asked the court that Brown not be allowed bail during the Tuesday hearing based on the seriousness of the charges and because she said Brown was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
Brown’s attorney, Joe Pappafotis, of the Baltimore-based firm Alperstein & Diener, countered that although Brown has no criminal record and though he knew he was being investigated by law enforcement in connection with the crime, he remained in the area, continuing to work and take care of his family. Pappafotis told the Times that Brown is looking forward to his day in court.
During the hearing, Brady said Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Retro Environmental on May 4 after receiving a 911 call and found Gurecki dead, with a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office.
She highlighted part of the state’s case against Brown, including the fact that, after Gurecki’s death, Brown and his wife — Gurecki’s stepdaughter — received $562,488 in a trust.
Oesterreicher called the charges “the most serious of offenses in the court’s mind,” but noted Brown’s clean record in ruling that she would set bail.