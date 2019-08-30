Mount Airy man charged with assault, held without bond

A Mount Airy man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman.
James Larry Brown Jr., 50, of Mount Airy, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He is being held without bond as of Friday, according to electronic records.
According to the statement of probable cause, Brown allegedly grabbed the victim by the back of her neck, then grabbed her by the front and back of her neck with both hands before exiting the residence and striking her in her left eye with a closed fist.
Police noted the victim’s neck to be red and slightly irritated. Brown also admitted to officers that he had consumed two beers, according to the statement, and he “passively” resisted arrest.
No attorney was listed for Brown in electronic court records. Brown’s attorney could not be reached for comment. A trial date is scheduled for Oct. 30.