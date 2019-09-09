Sykesville man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over a 9-year span

The time in which the alleged offenses occurred spans between Jan. 1, 2001 and March 25, 2010 at two locations in Sykesville, according to the indictment. Conviction of child abuse comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years incarceration, up to 20 years incarceration for second-degree rape, up to 10 years each for second-degree sex offense and third-degree sex offense, up to 30 years for each count of sex abuse of a minor – continuing course of conduct, and up to 25 years for each count of sex abuse of a minor, the indictment reads.