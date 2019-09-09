Sykesville man indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over a 9-year span

A Sykesville man has been indicted in Carroll County Circuit Court for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over the course of nine years.
Joseph M. Brosenne Jr., 47, is charged with child abuse, second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, and two counts each of sex abuse of a minor – continuing course of conduct and sex abuse of a minor, according to the indictment filed June 27. All charges are felonies, the indictment states.
The warrant for Brosenne’s arrest was issued in June, but the warrant was not served until Aug. 27, court records show. Records did not explain why the warrant was served two months after it was issued.
Brosenne was initially held without bond until an Aug. 29 bail review, after which he was released on recognizance, online court records indicate. A bail review document states Brosenne was released on the conditions of pre-trial supervision and no contact with the victim or any child under the age of 16.
According to a memorandum filed by the senior assistant state’s attorney filed Aug. 28, Brosenne allegedly sexually abused a girl between the ages of 6 and 15. Child Protective Services received a referral April 4, 2017, after the victim reached adulthood, the memorandum states.
Brosenne touched the victim inappropriately, performed sexual acts on her, and made her perform sexual acts on him, according to the memorandum. The victim said this happened at least three times a week, increasing in frequency when she turned 10, and Brosenne raped her once, the memorandum alleges.
When Brosenne was interviewed and asked if he could have sexually abused the minor, he told authorities he used to consume an excessive amount of alcohol and become violent and “probably” abused her when he had been drinking, but wasn’t sure, the memorandum states. Brosenne also said he “possibly” touched the victim’s private area when he was sleepwalking while intoxicated, according to the memorandum.
The time in which the alleged offenses occurred spans between Jan. 1, 2001 and March 25, 2010 at two locations in Sykesville, according to the indictment. Conviction of child abuse comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years incarceration, up to 20 years incarceration for second-degree rape, up to 10 years each for second-degree sex offense and third-degree sex offense, up to 30 years for each count of sex abuse of a minor – continuing course of conduct, and up to 25 years for each count of sex abuse of a minor, the indictment reads.
No phone number or attorney were listed for Brosenne in online court records. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.