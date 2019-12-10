A Manchester man has been charged with an assault after allegedly hitting a women with a thrown object on Dec. 3.
Joseph Richard Brocato, 62, of the 2500 block of Mindi Drive, Manchester, is charged with one count each of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000, according to electronic court records.
Around 9:03 p.m. on Dec. 3, Manchester police responded to a Manchester home for a call of an assault, according to charging documents, and there met a woman who alleged that Brocato had been arguing with another woman in the house and cut his foot on some broken glass.
That first woman also told police that while she had heard Brocato and the second woman arguing, she, the first woman to speak with police, had not observed a physical altercation between the two, according to charging documents.
Police then interviewed Brocato who was allegedly found in a downstairs bedroom, past a pile of broken glass in the hallway, according to charging documents, and police noted that Brocato had blood on his socks.
Brocato refused medical attention for his injury, according to charging documents, and then allegedly told police that he had been arguing with the second woman and had thrown objects in the bedroom and grabbed things out of her hands, but had not physically assaulted her. He also allegedly told police he had not been assaulted by the women either, per the documents.
The second woman, when interviewed by police, allegedly said that Brocato and thrown a glass perfume bottle and a glass wax warmer at her from across the room, according to charging documents, and that that point called 911.
The second woman then told police that Brocato had allegedly grabbed her cell phone and threw it against the ground multiple times to break it, according to charging documents, after which, the woman said, she began cleaning up broken glass from the floor.
While cleaning that glass, Brocato allegedly threw two glass candle holders at the second woman, one of which struck her in the back of the head, according to the account that woman gave police as noted in the charging documents.
Police noted in the charging documents that the woman who alleged Brocato had struck her with the candle holder had flesh on her neck and shoulders that appeared “reddish,” according to charging documents.
Brocato was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking, then released on Dec. 4 on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records. He is next due in court on Feb. 5 for a trial.
There was no phone number on record for Brocato to call to request a comment.