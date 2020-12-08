Westminster man facing felony rape charge

A Westminster man faces rape and assault charges stemming from incidents that allegedly took place nearly a year ago, according to court records.
John Brandon Bosley, 35, is charged with felony second-degree rape, second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense, according to electronic court records. An arrest warrant was issued for Bosley on Dec. 1 and served on Dec. 7. He was released on Dec. 8 on his own recognizance.
According to charging documents, on Feb. 10, a woman reported a sexual assault to officers at the Westminster Police Department, alleging that Bosley had sexual intercourse with her without her consent or knowledge in the late-night hours of Dec. 31, 2019 or early morning hours of Jan. 1. During a hearing, Bosley said the intercourse was consensual, according to the charging documents, and the subsequent investigation included DNA extraction.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Carroll County District Court. No attorney information was listed in electronic records for Bosley.