Bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious package’ at Westminster home, finds non-hazardous credit card inside

A “suspicious package” drew a bomb squad to Westminster, but fire officials later said it just contained a credit card.
“It was a credit card that was returned to the resident in an odd-shaped box,” said Robin Stansbury, Reese fire company public information officer.
Hazardous materials and bomb squad units were investigating a suspicious package found in the 1700 block of Peppermint Lane in Westminster, 1:40 p.m., according to fire officials.
Stansbury did not know what the package looked like, but said the box itself drew suspicion. The state fire marshal’s bomb squad went into the single-family home and took photos of the package, according to Stansbury. The bomb squad determined the contents were “non-hazardous” between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and first responders left the scene shortly thereafter, he said.
The resident, who used to work for the National Security Agency, erred on the side on caution, considering her previous occupation, Stansbury said.
Carroll County HazMat, the , and about 20 firefighters from the Reese and Westminster fire companies were also on scene, according to Stansbury.