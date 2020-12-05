Hampstead man charged with second-degree rape; suspect alleged recounted incidents during background check, police say

A Hampstead man is facing a felony rape charge for incidents he allegedly recounted in an interview during a background check.
Ryan Lawrence Bodnar of the 1200 block of Allview Drive is charged with felony second-degree rape, second-degree assault and a fourth-degree sex offense, according to electronic court records. He was arrested Thursday, Dec. 3 and released on $1,500 unsecured personal bond on Friday, Dec. 4.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police was provided information in September 2019 by the US Government obtained during an employment interview with Bodnar on Jan. 19, 2019. During the interview, Bodnar allegedly recounted incidents occurring between January 2018 and June 2018 in which he had manual sexual contact with another individual without her consent or knowledge, police say.
He was interviewed at the MSP Westminster barrack in November 2019 and the ensuing investigation included troopers speaking with the woman, according to charging documents. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 1.
Bodnar has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 29 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records. No attorney is listed for Bodnar.