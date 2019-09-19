Jury trials set for Westminster man, Taneytown woman indicted on charges related to child sex abuse

Jury trial dates have been set for a Westminster man and a Taneytown woman who were each indicted on charges related to child sex abuse.
Jeremy Blizzard, 21, was charged June 13 with alleged sexual abuse of a minor while being a household or family member to the victim, third-degree sex offense, second-degree child abuse while being a household or family member, and second-degree assault between Nov. 1, 2018, and Jan. 30, 2019, in Taneytown, according to the indictment.
Blizzard's trial dates are scheduled for Feb. 3, 4, and 5 in Carroll County Circuit Court, according to online court records.
April L. White, 39, was charged June 13 with conspiring with Blizzard to cause sexual abuse to a minor, with Blizzard being a household or family member to the victim, according to the indictment. Additionally, White was charged with conspiring with Blizzard to commit a third-degree sex offense upon the victim and contributing to, encouraging, causing, or tending to cause an act that rendered a minor in need of supervision, the indictment read.
White’s trial dates are scheduled for Nov. 14 and 15 in Circuit Court, online court records show.
Blizzard is being held without bond, while White was released on her own recognizance June 27, according to online court records.
If convicted, Blizzard could face up to 25 years incarceration for sexual abuse of a minor, up to 10 years for third-degree sex offense, up to 15 years for second-degree child abuse, and up to 10 years and/or fines up to $2,500 for second-degree assault, the indictment read. The first three charges are classified as felonies, while the fourth is a misdemeanor.
And if White is convicted, she could face up to 25 years incarceration for conspiring to cause sexual abuse to a minor, up to 10 years for conspiring to commit a third-degree sexual offense, and up to three years and/or fines up to $2,500 for contributing to the condition of a child, according to the indictment. The charges are classified as misdemeanors.
According to online court records, Blizzard is being represented by a public attorney, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. White is being represented by Finksburg-based attorney W. Bradley Bauhof, who could not be reached Thursday.