Jury trials set for Westminster man, Taneytown woman indicted on charges related to child sex abuse

April L. White, 39, was charged June 13 with conspiring with Blizzard to cause sexual abuse to a minor, with Blizzard being a household or family member to the victim, according to the indictment. Additionally, White was charged with conspiring with Blizzard to commit a third-degree sex offense upon the victim and contributing to, encouraging, causing, or tending to cause an act that rendered a minor in need of supervision, the indictment read.