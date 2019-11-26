Editor’s Note: Some descriptions of the alleged events are graphic and might be offensive to some readers.
A Manchester 14-year-old has been charged as an adult after she plotted with her 13-year-old boyfriend to kill a relative of his as part of a “kill list” and then commit suicide, according to the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Alaina Jade Blake, 14, faces charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to online court records. Blake is being held without bond and will be transferred to Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center, a juvenile detention facility in Laurel, a Carroll County Circuit Court judge determined during a bail review hearing Tuesday morning.
The boyfriend is 13 years old, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. His name was withheld in court documents because he is a juvenile. He was charged, according to the release, though police did not specify the charges. Thirteen-year-olds are automatically charged as juveniles in Maryland, though the prosecution can file a waiver petition to have a juvenile charged as an adult.
By Maryland statute, if a 14-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, they are automatically charged as an adult, according to Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo. He did not comment on whether a waiver petition would be filed for the 13-year-old in the case.
Blake turned 14 on Saturday, according to online court records.
According to the statement of charges, Blake and her boyfriend attacked a 56-year-old relative of his with a hammer and knife after another relative left for work.
The victim was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, the release reads. The victim will need reconstructive jaw surgery but is in stable condition, Jennifer Brady, senior assistant state’s attorney, said at the bail review Tuesday. After the attack, the victim was able to call 911, according to Brady.
Blake attended the bail review hearing via video conference.
The teens had a “kill list," planned to murder the boyfriend’s relative, Blake’s grandparents and “possibly others,” Brady said. There was a “murder-suicide plot” in which Blake planned to ask her boyfriend to kill her once their list was complete, according to Brady.
A motive for the alleged crimes was not discussed in court.
At about 5:20 Monday morning, Sheriff’s Office deputies found the teens on the roof of the Manchester residence where the assault occurred, wearing blood-stained clothing and holding knives in their hands, according to the statement. Police told them to drop their knives, and they did, then they were taken into custody, the statement reads.
Brady said in court the teens had a large amount of money and an overnight bag on them when they were arrested.
The boyfriend told police he had been texting Blake on Sunday about killing his relative, then afterward the teens would go to Blake’s residence and kill her grandparents, according to the statement. While the boyfriend was texting and calling Blake, she walked from her home to his with a backpack of belongings, the statement reads.
The boyfriend hid Blake in the basement of the victim’s home until the other relative left for work, then Blake got a hammer from the boyfriend’s bedroom and went to the victim’s bedroom, according to the statement.
The boyfriend told police that he heard a “blood curdling” scream, then he went to the bedroom and saw blood spurting out of the victim’s head, the statement reads. The boyfriend then stabbed the victim in the back of the neck, according to the statement.
The boyfriend told police that he and Blake also planned to kill her grandparents before leaving for Canada, the statement reads. Blake also said they were going to kill her grandparents then flee by car, according to the statement.
Blake gave a similar account to police, adding that she went into the victim’s bedroom with a night light to see in the pitch black and held the hammer with both hands as she brought it down on the victim’s head, according to the statement.
Brady said in court that Blake struck the victim with the hammer “multiple times.”
The victim screamed, Blake dropped the hammer and she ran back to her boyfriend’s bedroom, the statement reads. The boyfriend then went into the victim’s bedroom with a curved knife to kill the victim, according to the statement.
The victim fought them off, the teens went to the roof and Blake said they did not run because they heard the police coming, the statement reads.
DeLeonardo said he could not comment on Blake’s case, as it is a pending case, nor would he comment on the 13-year-old charged in relation. Generally speaking, DeLeonardo said it is unusual for a minor to be charged as an adult in Carroll County.
“We do not get many occasions where someone certainly under the age of 17 is charged as an adult," DeLeonardo said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “It’s unusual to have those.”
Blake has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 6. Blake’s attorney, Judson Larrimore of the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office, declined to comment after the bail review. Brady also declined to comment.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information that could aid police should call Det. Cory Vandergrift at 410-386-5900.