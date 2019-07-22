Razor blade found inside stuffed animal won at Reese fire company carnival

A dog playing with a stuffed animal prize brought home from the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company carnival found a razor blade inside the plush toy over the weekend.
A woman told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office she attended the carnival Saturday about 6 p.m. at 1761 Baltimore Blvd. in Westminster and played a “Wiffle ball” game in which she won a stuffed animal, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. She said the game involved rolling a ball into a hole and results in a prize every time, according to the release.
On Sunday, her dog was playing with the prize and the owner heard a “crunch."
“She looked at the stuffed animal and found a razor blade in one of the arms of the toy. Fortunately, the dog was not injured from the razor blade,” according to the release.
The fire company told the Sheriff’s Office the Wiffle ball game was not “fire company-owned," according to the release, which noted that the fire company is cooperating with the investigation and that this is the only incident that has been reported.
“The Sheriff’s Office and the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company are asking people to check any stuffed animals that were won at the game out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Merson at the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.