Jury trial for defendant in ‘Black Rock Dogs’ case scheduled for October

A jury trial for Laura Filler, one of two people indicted on 109 counts that include felony aggravated cruelty to animals, is scheduled to begin in October.
A trial by jury in Carroll County Circuit Court is set for Oct. 7 through 11, plus Oct. 15, starting at 8:45 a.m. each day, according to online court records.
Filler and John James Roberts, both of Hampstead, were arrested in early April after an animal control worker welfare check at 4302 Black Rock Road uncovered 38 dogs, 11 of which were dead, in squalid conditions on the property. Days later, an additional 16 dogs were found dead on the property.
A procedural meeting in court is scheduled for Roberts on July 25, but no court trial has been set.
The indictments include 27 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony; 27 counts related to dead or decaying animals; 27 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty; and other counts related to neglect, according to electronic court records.
The remains of the 27 dogs were buried at the Baltimore Humane Society in Reisterstown, off Nicodemus Road. About 50 people gathered as the dogs were laid to rest under a memorial arch.