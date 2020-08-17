Sykesville man charged with assault after incident involving Black Lives Matter protesters in Westminster

A second clip attached to the YouTube video, supposedly filmed by Stumbaugh, depicts his arrest. Before he was arrested, an officer told Stumbaugh the protesters were peaceful and not infringing on anyone’s rights. Stumbaugh questioned their rights and hurled insults at the protesters. Officers told Stumbaugh to calm down and leave the area. The video then became obscured as an argument between Stumbaugh and the police continued. What sounded like handcuffs clicking into place is heard and charges are discussed. Stumbaugh then denied assaulting anyone and expressed confusion over what he had done to warrant being arrested.