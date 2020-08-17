Sykesville man charged with assault after incident involving Black Lives Matter protesters in Westminster

A Sykesville man caught on video harassing Black Lives Matter protesters was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct in Westminster on Saturday.
Timothy Stumbaugh, 28, of the 2700 block of Old Liberty Road was charged with second-degree assault, failing to obey a lawful order, disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance and intoxicated endangerment, online court records show. He was released on $3,500 bond Saturday.
Westminster police responded to a protest at Carroll County Public Library at 50 E. Main St. at about 2:06 p.m. and encountered a man yelling and cursing at protesters, according to charging documents. The incident was captured on video and posted to YouTube. Deputy Chief Maj. Pete D’Antuono identified the suspect in the footage as Stumbaugh.
The 21-minute video includes a one-minute clip of Stumbaugh interacting with two presumed protesters, cursing at them and yelling over music that is being played. Stumbaugh grabbed a sign they were standing next to, ripped it off a fence and walked toward the protesters, standing face-to-face with one of them. In the video, Stumbaugh appeared to push a protester’s stomach with his forearm as the protester told him to leave their sign alone. Another protester stuck their arm out between Stumbaugh and the first protester before the video cut out.
D’Antuono was not aware of what, if anything, precipitated the incident.
As a large crowd, including children, formed across the street, police asked Stumbaugh numerous times to lower his voice, but he continued to yell profanities and make statements such as, “Black lives don’t matter,” charging documents state. Police wrote that Stumbaugh had a “profound” odor of alcohol.
Two organizers of the protest told police Stumbaugh walked over to them, began removing their signs and yelled at them, charging documents read. One protester said Stumbaugh pushed her backward with both of his hands to try to destroy the protest signs, according to charging documents. The woman was not injured and refused to be treated by emergency medical services, police wrote.
D’Antuono said the protest, and other Black Lives Matter protests that have occurred in Westminster, have been otherwise peaceful, though they have encountered some “mouthy” counter protesters.
“They come out to express their views and opinions and they’ve done so peacefully,” D’Antuono said of the Black Lives Matter protesters. “Everybody has a right to do that.”
While police spoke to witnesses, Stumbaugh continued acting “disorderly” and refused police orders to leave the area and quiet down, charging documents state. Police arrested Stumbaugh at approximately 2:22 p.m. and took him to central booking without incident, charging documents read.
A second clip attached to the YouTube video, supposedly filmed by Stumbaugh, depicts his arrest. Before he was arrested, an officer told Stumbaugh the protesters were peaceful and not infringing on anyone’s rights. Stumbaugh questioned their rights and hurled insults at the protesters. Officers told Stumbaugh to calm down and leave the area. The video then became obscured as an argument between Stumbaugh and the police continued. What sounded like handcuffs clicking into place is heard and charges are discussed. Stumbaugh then denied assaulting anyone and expressed confusion over what he had done to warrant being arrested.
There was no attorney listed for Stumbaugh in online court records as of Monday afternoon. The phone number listed for Stumbaugh in charging documents was not in service. He has a court date set for Oct. 23.
In a separate incident, Westminster police arrested a man for tearing down a Black Lives Matter sign at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on July 12. D’Antuono was not aware of any other arrests in Westminster related to the Black Lives Matter movement. Lt. Rebecca Bosley, commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack, said troopers had not encountered any issues at Black Lives Matter protests they’ve assisted with.
Sheriff Jim DeWees said his department’s experience had been the same.
“The BLM protests have been very peaceful as well as all other demonstrations in the county,” DeWees wrote in a text. “Everyone has been extraordinarily respectful which is how it should be!”