Police went to Berry’s home to ask her about the incident and saw drops of blood on the floor, according to the statement. When police began taking photos of the blood, Berry yelled at the police to get out, the statement reads. Berry told police she and the victim argued the night before and he struck her face and strangled her, according to the statement. Police did not note any signs of injury on her face or neck, the statement reads. When police asked Berry where the victim was she said she believed he went to his parents’ house, according to the statement.