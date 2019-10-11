A Hampstead woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault after she allegedly stabbed a Hampstead man in his shoulder with a kitchen knife.
Crystal J. Berry, 31, was arrested Thursday and was being held without bond as of Friday morning, according to online court records.
According to the statement of charges, Hampstead police received a call Oct. 5 at 8:29 a.m. from Baltimore County police about a stab victim at Greater Baltimore Medical Center Hospital who said he was stabbed at his home at about 3 a.m. in Hampstead.
The victim told police at the hospital he had been arguing and roughhousing with Berry, then she grabbed a knife from a wooden block and stabbed him in the shoulder, pushing the blade in to the handle, about 2.5 inches deep, the statement reads. The victim pulled the knife out and threw it in the sink, then went to Jiffy Mart in Hampstead to buy cigarettes, according to the statement. The cashier there gave the victim gauze.
The victim called his brother after 4 a.m. and didn’t get an answer, then stayed in his car at his parents’ house until he got ahold of his brother, who then took him to the hospital at about 7 a.m., according to the statement. The victim’s brother told police the same, the statement reads.
The victim told police he did not assault Berry, according to the statement. There were no charges filed against the victim online related to this incident as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Police went to Berry’s home to ask her about the incident and saw drops of blood on the floor, according to the statement. When police began taking photos of the blood, Berry yelled at the police to get out, the statement reads. Berry told police she and the victim argued the night before and he struck her face and strangled her, according to the statement. Police did not note any signs of injury on her face or neck, the statement reads. When police asked Berry where the victim was she said she believed he went to his parents’ house, according to the statement.
While a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy waited with Berry for emergency medical services to arrive, she said she did not mean to hurt the victim but she was scared and put “it” in him, the statement reads.
No attorney information was listed for Berry in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.